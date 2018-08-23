Teenage boy charged in connection with 14 offences which took place in Marlow

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with 14 offences which took place in Marlow.

The 16-year-old from Chesham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Sunday and charged with Tuesday with robbery, attempted robbery, assault, assaulting a police officer, attempted theft, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, making off without payment, dangerous driving, driving without a license and without insurance, two counts of criminal damage and two counts of theft.

He was remanded in custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday where he was further remanded to appear at High Wycombe Youth Court on Friday.

The charges are in connection with incidents in Marlow on Sunday after officers received reports of young people riding around on mopeds, threatening people and carrying out robberies.

Two other arrests also took place on Sunday after connection with the incidents.

A 19-year-old from High Wycombe was arrested on suspicion of robbery, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He was bailed until September 16.

16-year-old boy from High Wycombe was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, making off without payment, criminal damage and robbery. He was bailed until 17 September.

