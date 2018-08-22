Man stages dinosaur protest over sinkhole

Fake dinosaurs have been deployed to protest a sinkhole that hasn’t been fixed for a year.

Business owner Bruce Jacob placed the inflatable pre-historic creatures around the cordoned off hole outside a row of shops in Straight Bit, along with a sign which reads ‘the land the council forgot’.

The land is in fact privately owned and not the responsibility of the council.

Bruce said: “I did it because I have got my own business in the village and we get customers coming in on a daily basis asking what is going on with that sinkhole.

“It is making the village an eyesore.”

He added: ““No one is taking the next step and doing the repairs. It is just about putting people in the picture.

“The estate agents have said to us that people want to move to the village, but then see that and are not sure they want to.

“There has been this big debate about who owns it and who is to blame. Everybody avoids responsibility.”

It is thought the problem was caused by a water leak and all ground works had been completed, but 12 months on the issue remains.

Lamberts Chartered Surveyors manages the row of shops. Director William Heneker said: “The land is owned by a property company, but it is subject to an insurance claim. When it was established that it was a problem underneath the ground, the insurance company took it over and appointed a contractor.

“We are just waiting for a date. It is about 30 grand’s worth in repairs, putting in concrete six or eight metres beneath the ground.

He added: “I am advised that the insurers – Zurich – have appointed a specialist company called Forkers Ltd. I would estimate three to four weeks for a job of this size and complexity.”