    • Appeal launched to find missing man from Marlow

    Grace Witherden

    Help is wanted to trace a missing man from Marlow.  

    Andrew Lunnon, was reported missing at about 8.30pm last night (August 21).

    The 50-year-old man was last seen in Abbey Way, High Wycombe at about 8.50am today. 

    Andrew has links to Beaconsfield and London, specifically the West End and he is a frequent user of public transport and the train network.

    He is described as white, of broad build and about 5ft 11. He was last seen wearing a cream or off white shirt or polo shirt and dark coloured jeans.

    Andrew also uses the following aliases: Andrew James, Andrew Millward and Jesus De Vera.

    Investigating officer, Inspector Tim Robinson said: “We are concerned for Andrew’s welfare and would urge members of the public to please look out for him, specifically users of the rail network in Thames Valley and London.

    “If anyone sees Andrew please call 999 in an emergency, or call 101 in a non-emergency, quoting reference number 43186256963.

    “Andrew, if you are reading this appeal please make contact with your family or the police so we know you are safe and well.

