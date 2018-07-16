Robbery at Marlow petrol station linked to series of incidents in High Wycombe

A robbery at a petrol station in Marlow is being linked to other incidents in the High Wycombe area overnight between Friday and Saturday.

At 2.30am on Saturday, a man was approached by two men on a moped with a knife.

They forced him onto the moped and took him to a cash machine at Maple Service Station in Little Marlow Road to withdraw money.

The victim was overdrawn so no money was handed over but the men then took his phone.

Police believe the incident is connected to other robberies or attempted robberies which were reported between 8.30pm on Friday and 3.30am on Saturday:

At 8:45pm on Friday, two 15-year-old boys were walking down Hunt Road in High Wycombe when they were stopped by two men on a moped. The men told the boys to hand over their belongings and threatened them with a knife. The boys had nothing on them and were patted down by one of the suspects. The suspects then rode off empty-handed.

At 3:15am on Saturday, a man was at an ATM on Desborough Road, High Wycombe, when two men on a moped approached him. The men pulled out a knife and demanded money. They were challenged by a passer-by and they rode off with nothing.

At 3:30am on Saturday, a man was walking along Jubilee Road, High Wycombe, when he was approached by two men on a moped. One of the men had a knife in his hand. The victim questioned them and told them he had nothing on him. The two men walked away with nothing.

No one was injured as a result of any of the incidents.

The two offenders are described as men in their late teens to early twenties. They were wearing black or white motorbike helmets.

The moped involved is described as being silver or black in colour.

Investigation officer DC Amy Hennah, based at High Wycombe police station, said: "I am appealing for anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or has information that may assist with this investigation. These are concerning incidents and it is fortunate that more has not been taken.

"If you have any dashcam or CCTV footage from these areas around the time of these robberies then I urge you to review the recordings and get in touch if you have captured anything.

"You can contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 43180214107, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Neighbourhood Inspector Jonathan Chandler said: "We take incidents like this very seriously and my team and I will be patrolling the area and working with local schools to reassure the community as well as reminding individuals to stay vigilant when out and about in the evenings. Stay alert to spot anyone suspicious and to remain aware of your surroundings. Plan your route and think about what to take with you, especially if youre going somewhere you havent been before. Stick to busy, well-lit streets, walkways and paths which are more likely to be covered by CCTV. Incidents like these are rare but be mindful and keep your valuable items, including expensive jewellery, hidden or covered when walking down the street."