Field fire breaks out in Little Marlow one week on from damaging blaze

03:52PM, Monday 09 July 2018
A fire affecting about one acre of a field in Little Marlow broke out earlier today.
Crews from Berkshire, Beaconsfield, Gerrards Cross and Henley attended and used hose reels and beaters to fight the blaze in Marlow Road.
It comes a week after a field fire left caused a family to lose 'everything' when it spread from a field to a property and industrial units in Pump Lane South.
A farmer and firefighters issued warnings and advice about preventing field fires during hot weather last week.
