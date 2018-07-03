Fundraiser for family which 'lost everything' in Little Marlow fire launched

A fundraiser to help those affected by yesterday's field fire in Little Marlow has been launched.

The Little Marlow Residents' Association has set up a Just Giving page to help a family which has lost 'everything' after the fire, near Pump Lane South, spread to homes.

A statement on the Just Giving page states: "Thanks to the swift action of emergency services the fire was bought under control before it reached Marlow, however a number of homes were impacted and one family have lost everything.

"This has been devastating for those involved and our community would like to help.

"Little Marlow Residents' Association is appealing for donations to help those that have been impacted by the fire.

"Please help us to help them. Please feel free to contact your local Residents' Association committee member for any further information. Many thanks indeed for your donations."