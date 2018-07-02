UPDATE: Smoke seen for miles as field fire breaks out in Little Marlow

8pm: The A404 remains closed in both directions, with diversions in place.

Traffic can exit the M40 at junction 4, but instead of joining the A404 southbound join Wycombe Road southbound. Wycombe Road will take motorists to the A4155.

For northbound traffic the instructions are reversed.

7.15pm: South Central Ambulance Service has advised residents nearby to go indoors.

It has tweeted: "The fire is causing smoke in the Marlow area and therefore please could we ask people in this area to go in, close your windows and doors and log on for the latest updates."

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has tweeted that the fire has affected a wide area.

Currently about 100 firefighters and officers at the scene. About 500 square metres of mixed grassland and standing corn involved. Fire has spread to a number of industrial units — Bucks and MK Fire (@Bucksfire) July 2, 2018

5.30pm: About 20 fire engines have been sent to a field fire near the Wyevale Garden Centre in Little Marlow, which has forced the A404 to be closed.

Bucks and MK Fire first tweeted about the incident shortly after 4.30 pm this afternoon (Monday) and said the fire affected an area of about 10 acres.

A high-volume water pump and four water tankers are also at the scene.

Plumes of smoke can be seen in the sky from Maidenhead town centre and is also causing a hazard on the A404.

Police have closed it between the Handy Cross roundabout and Bisham in both directions. They have also closed the A4155 between Marlow and Bourne End.

The A404 between the Handy Cross roundabout and Bisham is closed both ways as well as the A4155 between Marlow and Bourne End



We will be assisting Bucks Fire and Rescue Service. #Marlowfire pic.twitter.com/HqDgNrz9Ff — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) July 2, 2018

It is not yet known what has caused the fire or the extent of the damage, but firefighters have urged drivers to avoid the area.