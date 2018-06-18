Buckinghamshire man charged in connection with Flackwell Heath betting shop incident

A 28-year-old man from Buckinghamshire has been charged with robbery in connection with an incident at a betting shop in Flackwell Heath.

Thomas Birks of Main Road, Naphill, has also been charged attempted robbery, making off without payment, theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was charged on Friday, and the charges are in connection with an incident at Betfred on Thursday, May 17.

He has been remanded on conditional bail and is due to appear at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 17.