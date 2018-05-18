Appeal for witnesses following armed robbery at Flackwell Heath betting shop

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at the BetFred Bookmakers in Flackwell Heath.

At around 9.30pm last night (Thursday), a cashier was in the process of closing up the shop in Straight Bit, when he heard someone entering the shop.

A man jumped over the counter and threatened the victim with a knife and demanded money from the safe.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, handed over a large quantity of cash from the safe and the offender ran off.

He is described as a white man of medium build and between 5f6 7ins tall in his late 20s to early 30s.

He was wearing a purple hoody with the hood up, a purple scarf covering his mouth, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Suzie Price, of Force CID based at High Wycombe Police Station, said: "This was clearly a very frightening incident for the victim and the manner in which he was threatened has left him shaken, but thankfully uninjured.

"I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Straight Bit in Flackwell Heath who may have witnessed the incident, or anybody who may have been driving past who may have any dash-cam footage of a man leaving the shop at around 9.30pm, to make contact with me.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident, but you may notice an increased police presence in the coming days as we continue to investigate this incident."