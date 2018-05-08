Body found in Thames near Marlow believed to be missing Ruth Smith

03:25PM, Tuesday 08 May 2018
The body of a woman found in the Thames near Bisham Road is believed to be missing Ruth Smith.
Police received a call at about 5pm on Monday after a member of the public discovered the body.
The death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.
Mrs Smith was reported missing on Wednesday, April 25 and officers have informed her next of kin.
Formal identification has yet to take place.
