SITE INDEX

Tue, 08
24 °C
Wed, 09
18 °C
Thu, 10
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Body found in Thames near Marlow believed to be missing Ruth Smith

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    The body of a woman found in the Thames near Bisham Road is believed to be missing Ruth Smith.

    Police received a call at about 5pm on Monday after a member of the public discovered the body.

    The death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.

    Mrs Smith was reported missing on Wednesday, April 25 and officers have informed her next of kin.

    Formal identification has yet to take place.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved