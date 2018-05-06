Ambulance fire shuts Cookham crossing to Bourne End

12:30PM, Sunday 06 May 2018
An ambulance fire shut the crossing between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday.
Officers were called to Ferry Lane by firefighters at about 5.50pm to help close nearby roads.
Nobody was hurt during the fire, which was put out by 6.10pm.
Traffic coming from the Royal Borough into Buckinghamshire was forced to turn back near Holy Trinity Church.
