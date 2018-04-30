Insurers yet to pay out for Marlow Bridge damage

The county council is still waiting for a cash payout from insurers after a lorry was driven over Marlow’s iconic bridge in 2016 – forcing it to close for two months.

Council transport chief Mark Shaw said insurers are yet to cough the money after a driver seemingly ignored the three-tonne weight limit and drove a 37-tonne lorry across the historic suspension bridge in September 2016.

The closure created traffic chaos in the town for weeks and traders feared their businesses would not survive if the bridge remained closed over the Christmas period.

Speaking at a full meeting of Bucks County Council on Thursday, councillor Shaw said: “In terms of the insurance money coming in from the Marlow bridge escapade – which actually happened in 2016 – I know claims have gone in and I believe we are still waiting for full and final payment from the insurance company.

“The Lithuanian based company were very honest when I spoke to them on the phone after the accident, they said it would be happening.”

It is not clear exactly how much money is owed to the council – however the blunder resulted in thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Owners of the lorry Girteka Logistics – a European haulage company – apologised at the time of the incident and later announced the driver involved no longer worked for the company.