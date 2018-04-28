Body found at Bourne End Marina believed to be missing Joseph Arthur

02:47PM, Saturday 28 April 2018
Police are investigating an unexplained death after the body of a man was found in the water by Bourne End Marina this morning (Saturday).
The man is believed to be 81-year-old Joseph Arthur, from High Wycombe, who was reported missing on Monday, April 16, having last been seen in Bourne End.
Officers were called to the marina at about 10.30am this morning and found his body.
Mr Arthur's family have been informed.
