SITE INDEX

Sat, 28
10 °C
Sun, 29
9 °C
Mon, 30
5 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Body found at Bourne End Marina believed to be missing Joseph Arthur

    James Hockaday

    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    Police are investigating an unexplained death after the body of a man was found in the water by Bourne End Marina this morning (Saturday).

    The man is believed to be 81-year-old Joseph Arthur, from High Wycombe, who was reported missing on Monday, April 16, having last been seen in Bourne End.

    Officers were called to the marina at about 10.30am this morning and found his body.

    Mr Arthur's family have been informed.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved