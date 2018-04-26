Police appeal for help finding missing Marlow woman

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 55-year-old woman from Marlow.

Ruth Smith was last seen on Wednesday afternoon near St Peter’s Street, near the Thames.

She is described as white, about 5ft 7ins - 5ft 8ins tall, slim, and has light brown shoulder length hair.

Ms Smith was wearing leggings and dark clothing.

Police are ‘concerned’ for her welfare and have asked anyone with information about a woman matching her description or knows where she could be to call 101 and quote reference 888 25/4/18.