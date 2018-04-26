SITE INDEX

Thu, 26
13 °C
Fri, 27
12 °C
Sat, 28
10 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Police appeal for help finding missing Marlow woman

    Police appeal for help finding missing man known to visit Marlow

    Police are appealing for help finding a missing 55-year-old woman from Marlow.

    Ruth Smith was last seen on Wednesday afternoon near St Peter’s Street, near the Thames.

    She is described as white, about 5ft 7ins - 5ft 8ins tall, slim, and has light brown shoulder length hair.

    Ms Smith was wearing leggings and dark clothing.

    Police are ‘concerned’ for her welfare and have asked anyone with information about a woman matching her description or knows where she could be to call 101 and quote reference 888 25/4/18.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved