Police appeal for help finding missing elderly Bourne End man

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 81-year-old man from Bourne End.

Joseph Arthur was last seen in the Spade Oak pub in Coldmoorholme Lane at about 4.30 – 5pm yesterday (April 16).

He is described as white, slim, approximately 5ft 8ins – 5ft 10ins, and has grey hair, blue/grey eyes and a pale complexion.

Police did not have a description of his clothing.

Officers were searching for him in the Bourne End area yesterday evening and the National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed to help.

Mr Arthur frequents The Rye and Downley Common, but it is believed he could still be in the Bourne End area.

PC Ben Pearmain, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has seen someone matching Mr Arthur’s description or anyone with any information about his whereabouts. If you were walking or driving in the area or saw Joseph in the pub, please speak to officers.

“We are concerned for Mr Arthur’s welfare and we do not believe he has access to a vehicle.”

Call 101 quoting URN 1192 16/4 with any information.