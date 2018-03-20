Tue, 20
Police appeal for information about missing Marlow man

An appeal for information about a man from Marlow Bottom who went missing this morning has been issued by police.

Adam Beckett-Hester, of Marlow Bottom road, didn’t arrive at work in High Wycombe today.

Thames Valley Police said officers have ‘a concern for his welfare’.

Anyone with information can contact 101 and quote URN 633 20/03/18.

