Police appeal after death of pedestrian near Henley and Marlow

A man has died after colliding with several cars in the early hours of this morning.

Police officers were called to the A4155 at 5.29am near Henley and Marlow today (Saturday) after reports of a road traffic collision.

A number of vehicles had collided with a pedestrian, a man, who sadly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is yet to be identified at this stage of the investigation.

The road is currently closed between the A4130 and Fawley Court.

Investigating officer, Insp Steve Wakeford of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to any motorists who travelled on the A4155 between Henley and Marlow this morning between 5.15am and 5.45am to contact police.

“I am particularly interested to hear from any motorists who witnessed a collision on the road, saw anything in the road or had to swerve to avoid anything in the road.

“If you have any information please call police as soon as possible on 101 and quote reference number 269 (17/3).

“The A4155 is currently closed between the A4130 and Fawley Court.

"The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours while a thorough investigation is carried out at the scene to establish what has happened.

“We would urge motorists to avoid the area at this time and we thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.”