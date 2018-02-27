Tue, 27
No trains between Marlow and Bourne End

Grace Witherden

There are no trains between Marlow and Bourne End due to a fault with the signalling system.

Great Western Railway said disruption is expected until 12 noon.

Rail replacement transport has been organised to shuttle between Bourne End and Marlow in both directions.

Chiltern Railways are conveying passengers between High Wycombe and London Marylebone in both directions and Great Western Railway tickets can be used on these journeys.

