Marlow Bottom shop targeted in spate of linked armed robberies

Police are investigating a spree of armed robberies in Marlow Bottom, Aylesbury and Earley over the weekend which officers are treating as connected.

At 5.45am this morning (Sunday), a handgun wielding robber entered the One Stop shop in Marlow Bottom Road, and demanded money before making off, having been unable to access any cash.

Later this morning, at 6.40am, a man entered the Co-Op in Wokingham Road, Early armed with a handgun and made off with some money.

At 11.30pm on last night (Saturday), a man armed with a machete entered Tesco Express in Tring Road, Wendover, Aylesbury.

He demanded money from the safe and made off with cash from the store.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

In all three incidents the offender is described as a black man aged 30 to 40 years old, of large build.

He is said to be about 6ft tall and wore a face covering, blue jeans, dark coloured hat and a dark coloured hat.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Mark Carolan of Force CID based at Newbury, said: "We are carrying out a thorough investigation into these incidents that at this stage believe to be linked.

"These incidents were very traumatic for those involved, in order to assist us in our investigation we would ask anyone with any information to come forward and contact us.

"If anyone has a dash cam and was driving past any of these locations around the time of these incidents then we would ask you to check the footage and come forward.

"As a result of these incidents members of the public may see an increased police presence whilst we continue to investigate."

Contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1688 of February 17, 2018, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 to share information.



