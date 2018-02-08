Thu, 08
Missing man James Harrat located

Staff reporter

A missing man who police believed may have visited Wooburn Green yesterday has been located.

James Harrat, who was missing from Walters Ash near High Wycombe, had been missing since yesterday morning.

Police have thanked the public and media for sharing the appeal.

