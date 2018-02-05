Weekend closures announced for Handy Cross roundabout

Handy Cross roundabout will be closed for three weekends to allow for resurfacing works.

The junction between the A404 and M40 is due to shut from 9pm on Friday, February 15; Friday, February 23; and Friday, March 2.

In each instance traffic will be barred until 5am the following Monday – a 56-hour closure.

This will also extend to approach roads leading to the roundabout.

The work will be carried out by Highways England, with traffic lights replaced and ‘anti-skid material’ installed.

To prepare for the expected disruption, Transport for Buckinghamshire has stopped all non-essential road works within 10 miles of Handy Cross.

The X80, 800 and 850 bus routes for Marlow, High Wycombe and Reading will be suspended while work is carried out and National Express coaches will not use the Handy Cross Coachway.

However, emergency services will have access to the junction throughout the works, as will gritters.