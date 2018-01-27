Lorry driver who was using mobile phone when he hit and killed pedestrian is jailed

A lorry driver who was using a mobile phone when his vehicle hit and killed a woman in Bourne End has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Timothy Mason, 65, of Everest Road, High Wycombe, received his sentence yesterday (Friday) at Aylesbury Crown Court after he admitted causing death by dangerous driving at a previous hearing.

He will also be banned from driving for five years after his release.

Mason had been driving a 32-tonne heavy goods vehicle in Bourne End on Wednesday, May 10 last year when he collided with Hilary Haines, 70.

Ms Haines, who had been crossing the road, was left severely injured and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Mason failed to stop, but he was located by police later and charged.

A witness who saw Mason seconds before the incident said he appeared pre-occupied and call records showed he had been on a call for 12 minutes before the impact.

He ended the call 16 seconds after.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mason’s defence initially indicated he would plead guilty to a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Instead, the CPS pursued the death by dangerous driving charge.

Louise Atrill, Senior Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern, said: “This case shows the dangers of using a mobile device while driving.

“It was an avoidable distraction and a woman has lost her life due to Mason not concentrating on the road.

“The wealth of evidence against him meant he had no choice but to plead guilty to the offence he was charged with.

“Our thoughts are with Hilary Haines’ family.”