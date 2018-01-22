Flood alerts issued for Hurley, Bisham, Cookham, Marlow and Bourne End

Flood alerts have been issued for the River Thames between Hurley and Cookham.

The Environment Agency (EA) has urged the public to be prepared after issuing the alert this afternoon.

It was has warned that water levels have been rising throughout the day and rainfall could lead to low lying land and roads to become flooded.

It added property flooding is not currently expected.

In a statement the EA said: “We are constantly monitoring river levels. Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings, flood waters may be deep and fast flowing.”