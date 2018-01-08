Jail for mugger who threatened 16-year-old

A mugger who threatened a 16-year-old with a knife in Bourne End is behind bars after being found guilty of the crime.

Jordan Warren, of Lance Way, High Wycombe, was jailed for five and a half years on Friday at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Jurors had unanimously voted to convict the 27-year-old of one count of robbery after hearing how he forced the boy to hand over an iPhone, a jacket and cash in Wakeman Road, Bourne End, on August 2, 2016.

He was arrested and charged but failed to return to face court, forcing Thames Valley Police to publish a wanted appeal, which led to Warren being found and arrested.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine and one count of failing to appear at court.