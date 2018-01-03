Man, 20, dies after New Year's Day crash on A404 near Marlow

Wed, 03
A 20-year-old man died following a crash on the A404 near Marlow on New Year's Day (Monday).

The man, who was from High Wycombe and was driving a Nissan Skyline, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene following the collision, which took place at about 11.45pm on the carriageway towards Marlow from the Handy Cross roundabout.

His next of kin have been informed.

A number of other people who were also travelling in the Nissan and people who were in a Range Rover involved in the collision were injured and required hospital treatment.

Call police on 101 quoting reference number 1626 (1/1).

