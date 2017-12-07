Motorists facing long delays in Bourne End

09:43AM, Thursday 07 December 2017
Motorists are reporting serious congestion due to an accident in the Bourne End area this morning.
The A4155 between Bourne End and Marlow is reportedly at a standstill, with congestion spreading on to the A404 and surrounding roads.
Avoid the area if you can.
UPDATE 11.15am:
This morning's delays were due to a collision near Winchbottom Lane in Little Marlow.
Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more information.
