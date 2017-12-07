Motorists facing long delays in Bourne End

Motorists are reporting serious congestion due to an accident in the Bourne End area this morning.

The A4155 between Bourne End and Marlow is reportedly at a standstill, with congestion spreading on to the A404 and surrounding roads.

Avoid the area if you can.

UPDATE 11.15am:

This morning's delays were due to a collision near Winchbottom Lane in Little Marlow.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more information.