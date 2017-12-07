Thu, 07
12 °C
Fri, 08
4 °C
Sat, 09
4 °C
SECTION INDEX

Motorists facing long delays in Bourne End

Motorists facing long delays in Bourne End

Motorists are reporting serious congestion due to an accident in the Bourne End area this morning.

The A4155 between Bourne End and Marlow is reportedly at a standstill, with congestion spreading on to the A404 and surrounding roads.

Avoid the area if you can.

UPDATE 11.15am:

This morning's delays were due to a collision near Winchbottom Lane in Little Marlow.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more information.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved