Firefighters tackle small kitchen fire near Marlow High Street

Firefighters had to put out a small kitchen fire at a house near Marlow High Street today (Friday).

Crews from High Wycombe and Maidenhead fire stations arrived on the scene in Institute Road at about 12pm.

They used hose reels to tackle the fire, which is believed to have started when a chip pan caught alight.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about 40 minutes and had to ventilate the house.

Nobody was hurt.