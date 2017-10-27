Fri, 27
13 °C
Sat, 28
15 °C
Sun, 29
13 °C
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters tackle small kitchen fire near Marlow High Street

David Lee

Elderly man rescued from flat fire in Slough

Firefighters had to put out a small kitchen fire at a house near Marlow High Street today (Friday).

Crews from High Wycombe and Maidenhead fire stations arrived on the scene in Institute Road at about 12pm.

They used hose reels to tackle the fire, which is believed to have started when a chip pan caught alight.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about 40 minutes and had to ventilate the house.

Nobody was hurt.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved