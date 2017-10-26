Wanted man who failed to appear in court arrested

A wanted man who failed to appear in court to face robbery and drugs charges has been arrested.

Jordan Warren, 26, of Lance Way, High Wycombe, was due appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on September 22, charged with one count of robbery in Bourne End and one count of possession of a controlled class A drug, cocaine, but failed to attend court.

Warren was arrested last night and was due to attend Aylesbury Crown Court today (Thursday).