A404 crash causes long delays near Marlow

Motorists have been facing long delays on the A404 between Handy Cross and Bisham this morning following a crash.

The Thames Valley Roads Policing Twitter account tweeted at 7.21am to say there had been a crash on the southbound carriageway.

Both lanes had to be closed while emergency services attended the incident, which is believed to have involved a motorbike.

The lanes have since reopened but there are still long delays on the stretch and on surrounding roads.

UPDATE 10.40am:

South Central Ambulance Service said it received a call about a collision between a car and a motorcyclist at 7.07am this morning and sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene.

The motorcyclist was a 22-year-old woman who had sustained a lower left arm injury. She was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment.

The road reopened at 9.10am.