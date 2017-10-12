Thu, 12
16 °C
Fri, 13
18 °C
Sat, 14
19 °C
SECTION INDEX

A404 crash causes long delays near Marlow

No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

Motorists have been facing long delays on the A404 between Handy Cross and Bisham this morning following a crash.

The Thames Valley Roads Policing Twitter account tweeted at 7.21am to say there had been a crash on the southbound carriageway.

Both lanes had to be closed while emergency services attended the incident, which is believed to have involved a motorbike.

The lanes have since reopened but there are still long delays on the stretch and on surrounding roads.

UPDATE 10.40am:

South Central Ambulance Service said it received a call about a collision between a car and a motorcyclist at 7.07am this morning and sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene.

The motorcyclist was a 22-year-old woman who had sustained a lower left arm injury. She was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment.

The road reopened at 9.10am.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved