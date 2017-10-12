A404 crash causes long delays near Marlow

09:51AM, Thursday 12 October 2017
Motorists have been facing long delays on the A404 between Handy Cross and Bisham this morning following a crash.
The Thames Valley Roads Policing Twitter account tweeted at 7.21am to say there had been a crash on the southbound carriageway.
Both lanes had to be closed while emergency services attended the incident, which is believed to have involved a motorbike.
The lanes have since reopened but there are still long delays on the stretch and on surrounding roads.
UPDATE 10.40am:
South Central Ambulance Service said it received a call about a collision between a car and a motorcyclist at 7.07am this morning and sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance to the scene.
The motorcyclist was a 22-year-old woman who had sustained a lower left arm injury. She was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment.
The road reopened at 9.10am.
