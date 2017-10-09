Man due in court over Harvest Hill burglary charge

09:41AM, Monday 09 October 2017
A 35-year-old man is due in court charged with burglary in connection with a raid on a property in Harvest Hill in Hedsor.
Sam Fellingham, of Harvest Hill, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court last month and was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court today (Monday).
Fellingham was arrested and charged with one count of burglary on September 5 in connection with an incident at a house in Harvest Hill between 3.40pm and 4pm on Saturday, August 12.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A police scene watch has been set up in Kidwells Park this morning after a 17-year-old boy was ‘seriously assaulted’.
Motorists have been facing long rush-hour delays this morning following a collision on the M4.