Driver fails to stop after collision involving two cyclists

Police are searching for the driver of a blue car who failed to stop after a collision involving two cyclists today (Saturday) outside the King's Head pub in Church Road, Little Marlow.

The crash took place at about 12.05pm and the cyclists, both men in their 50s, suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Amersham based investigating officer, PC Tom Smith, of the Joint Unit for Roads Policing said: "The cyclists involved in this collision have suffered injuries as a result of this incident, and I would appeal to the driver of the blue car to contact me as soon as possible.

"I am also keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the blue car leaving the scene."

Contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 to share information.