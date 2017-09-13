Wed, 13
16 °C
Thu, 14
16 °C
Fri, 15
14 °C
SECTION INDEX

Boy charged in connection with claw hammer assault of teen in Marlow

No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with an assault of a boy in Marlow in June.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, from Birmingham, was charged on Monday.

The charges are in relation to an assault of another 16-year-old boy in the Globe Business Park in Fieldhouse Lane. The victim was hit with a claw hammer during the assault at about 5pm on June 10.

The boy who was charged appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday) and was remanded to appear at High Wycombe Youth Court on Friday.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved