Police appeal for witnesses following attempted cash machine theft

Police are appealing for witnesses after a botched attempt to steal cash from an ATM in Flackwell Heath caused the machine to catch fire.

Detectives are investigating whether an explosive material was used to access the cash safe in Common Road on Thursday (August 31).

The five people involved, who wore dark clothing, did not manage to access the money and left in a dark-coloured car.

The attempted theft took place at about 11.20pm.

Investigating officer PC Francesca Keen, from the Investigation Hub at High Wycombe police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information which could assist the investigation to come forward and speak to officers.

“Fortunately in this incident the cash machine has been specially designed to withstand attempts to gain access however our enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the offenders responsible.”

Call Thames Valley Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.