Budget supermarket giant Lidl opens new Marlow store

Budget supermarket chain Lidl said it is looking forward to serving the Marlow community following the long-awaited opening of its town centre store.

Construction work has been ongoing throughout the year after the German retail giant secured permission to move into the site in Liston Road, formerly occupied by Waitrose.

The new branch was opened on Thursday by Marlow mayor Richard Scott.

The company said significant improvements have been made to the Liston Road Car Park which will serve both Lidl customers and the wider town centre.

On-site bicycle parking is also available close to the new store entrance.

Shoppers can take advantage of the popular in-store bakery with the supermarket due to be open seven-days-a-week.

Lidl GB’s Regional head of property, Jason Buckley, said: “It is fantastic that we are able to open our doors and welcome everyone into our new store in Marlow.

“We would like to thank all those who have played a part in delivering this new store. We now look forward to serving our multi-award winning products to everyone within the local community.”

Lidl said the new store has created 40 new jobs and the company has pledged to pay new starters the highest rate of any UK supermarket.