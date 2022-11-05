Dover migrant centre attack 'motivated by terrorist ideology'

Police have recovered evidence that indicates that the attack on the Dover immigration centre last weekend 'was motivated by a terrorist ideology'.

During the attack on Sunday, October 30 - suspected to have been carried out by Wooburn man Andrew Leak - a number of petrol bombs were thrown outside the Home Office premises in Kent by a man who arrived at the scene alone in a car.

A number of significant witnesses have been spoken to during the course of the investigation, police said, and a number of items of interest have been recovered, including digital media devices.

Evidence from examining these items suggests there was an 'extreme right-wing motivation' behind the attack.

Counter Terrorism Police, which has now taken over the investigation, added there is 'nothing to suggest' the offender - who was later found dead in his vehicle - was working alongside anyone else and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, including work being carried out on behalf of His Majesty’s Coroner.

Tim Jacques, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said: "This was clearly a very worrying incident and although nobody was seriously hurt, two people did sustain minor injuries.

“Increasingly in counter terrorism casework, across all ideologies, we are seeing individuals who have mental health concerns and a hateful mind-set.

“Assessing when this crosses the terrorism threshold is a complex process and needs to be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis. These decisions need to be determined by the facts, as far as they can be established at any given time.

“After considering the evidence collected so far in this case, whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely a factor, I am satisfied that the suspect’s actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident.”