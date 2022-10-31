More events revealed at Marlow's Christmas in the Park

More details have been revealed on events set to take place at a new Christmas festival in Marlow this December.

Earlier this month it was announced that Christmas in the Park would be taking place in Higginson Park from Friday, December 9 to Wednesday, December 21.

An illuminating light trail, a Christmas market, firepits, pop-up bars and festive food is planned in Marlow for the first event of its kind in the town.

The festival is being organised by Brand Events, the team behind the popular Pub in the Park, which takes place in the summer in the same park.

They have announced more experiences set to entertain the crowds at Christmas in the Park this festive season, including a VIP experience catered for adults.

Visitors will kick off at a mulled wine drinks reception in an exclusive VIP area where there will be access to the event's attractions, plus a dinner dish and festive tipple. Included is also a ride on the ferris wheel and entry to the silent disco.

The 12-day celebration will also have a number of additional ticketed events taking place on selected dates, in and around Higginson Park.

Visitors can enjoy festive flicks in an indoor cinema, with classic movies including It’s a Wonderful Life, Elf, The Muppets Christmas Carol and Love Actually to choose from. Screenings will take place from December 15-18.

Family pantomime shows will take place on December 19 and 20, with panto classic Dick Whittington taking to the stage in a pop-up theatre with three performances, as well as three shows of Aladdin on December 21.

More festive experiences will be announced 'very soon', organisers added.

Managing director of Brand Events, Miranda Martin, said: “We are thrilled to reveal the full range of experiences on offer and our programme of events which will give people a fantastic new way to celebrate the festive season with their friends and family this December in the beautiful setting of Marlow."

For all ticket prices and schedule of events, visit www.christmasintheparkuk.com

Tickets go on general sale at midday on Wednesday, November 2.

Sign up to the event newsletter to access a 10am presale and find out more information at www.christmasintheparkuk.com