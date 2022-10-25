Dragons Den star to turn on Marlow Christmas lights

A Dragons Den star has been announced as the famous face who will illuminate Marlow's Christmas lights this year.

Entrepreneur Peter Jones, 56, well known for his appearances on the BBC business show, will be doing the honours on Thursday, November 24.

Marlow-based businessman Jones was born in Langley and has appeared on Dragons Den since the very first series and his business portfolio boasts more than 30 firms.

He is also a guest star on the American show Shark Tank and launched his own business, the Peter Jones Foundation, in 2005 to provide young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with enterprise skills.

And in 2009, Jones was honoured by the late Queen as he received a CBE for his services to business, enterprise and young people.

The switching on of Marlow's Christmas lights has been known to attract famous faces in the past, with figures such as Ross Kemp and Chris Evans taking the reins in recent years.