Annual ball raises thousands for the Link Foundation

01:37PM, Friday 21 October 2022
A charity which helps to provides practical support to children and families across Berkshire has raised tens of thousands for charity at its annual ball.
After two years of delays owing to the pandemic, the Link Foundation Ball was held on Saturday, October 8 at The Castle Hotel in Windsor.
Guests were treated to music, dancing and ‘sparkle’ for the evening which raised more than £31,000 to support disadvantaged children across the county.
Chairman of the Link Foundation, Una Loughrey, said: “We were absolutely thrilled that the Link Foundation Ball was such a success raising over £31,000 to support the most vulnerable children in our area.
“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make the ball such a fabulous event.
“It is heartwarming that, in such tough times for families in our community, our supporters came out in force to make a difference to local children living in very challenging situations.”
