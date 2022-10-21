Marlow to host Christmas in the Park this festive season

The organisers of a popular music and food festival in Marlow have announced plans for a new festive event in the town this Christmas.

Christmas in the Park will take place in Higginson Park from Friday, December 9 to Wednesday, December 21.

Marlow will be 'transformed into a yuletide festival that will light up the night sky', with the event featuring an illuminating light trail featuring festive-themed installations.

Visitors will enter via a Christmas market brimming with chalets filled with festive gifts from roasted chestnuts to cheese boards and marshmallow-topped hot chocolate.

Mid-way through the trail, visitors will encounter the Winter Village, where the sounds of choirs and musicians performing live carols and classic Christmas songs will fill the air.

Here there will be firepits, pop-up bars and festive food from a selection of gourmet street food trucks. And for children, there will be a mini fairground.

Elves workshops will also pop up to give youngsters the chance to help out with wrapping gifts.

This 12-day celebration will also have a number of additional ticketed events taking place on selected dates, in and around Higginson Park.

This includes 'Classic Christmas Movies' where a pop-up cinema will play everyone's favourite festive flicks, family pantomimes, feasting experiences and party nights.

Event organisers, Brand Events, are also the people behind the Marlow Comedy Weekender and the annual Pub in the Park festival, which last took place in May.

Dates for the return of Pub in the Park in 2023 have also been announced, along with some big music names.

Brand Events managing director, Miranda Martin, said: “We want to bring the people of Marlow, and further afield, together to celebrate the magic of Christmas with friends and family.

“Christmas in the Park has been made possible with the support of Buckinghamshire Council and Marlow Town Council, who have been very supportive of the staging of the event for the whole town and surrounding area.”

Tickets to the main event - which include entry to the light trail and access to the Christmas Market and Winter Village - start from £20 for adults and £12 for children (plus box office fees), with free entry for 0-2 year olds.

Additional events and prices will be published on Wednesday, October 28.

Tickets go on general sale at midday on Wednesday, November 2.

Sign up to the event's newsletter to access pre-sale tickets and find out more information at www.christmasintheparkuk.com