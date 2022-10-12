Elderly couple assaulted in Wooburn Green burglary

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after an elderly man was knocked unconscious in his own home in Wooburn Green.

In what Thames Valley Police are describing as an aggravated burglary, a man and a woman, both in their seventies, were assaulted by three men between 7pm and 7.20pm on Monday (October 10).

The three men knocked on the door of a property in North Croft, before forcing it open and threatening the woman with a knife.

The elderly man then came down the stairs and the offenders assaulted both occupants. The male victim was knocked unconscious and the female victim was thrown to the floor.

One of the offenders searched the upstairs of the property, but it is not believed anything was taken.

The female victim managed to leave through the rear of the property and shouted for help, before she was dragged back inside and the offenders left.

The offenders are described as three white men, wearing black clothing and face coverings.

It is believed they may have been travelling in a light-coloured car, potentially a silver estate.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bradley Haynes, based at Amersham police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“We’d also appeal to anyone who may have doorbell footage or dash-cam footage of the area around this time of the incident to please check it in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation.

“You can submit this to us via our online portal.

“To report any information, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or via our website quoting reference number 43220455793

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”