Music acts announced for Pub in the Park in Marlow

British rap artist Tinie Tempah and electronic music group Clean Bandit are among the headliners at this year's Pub in the Park festival in Marlow.

Famous for hits including Pass Out and Miami 2 Ibiza, Tempah will be playing on the Saturday night in Higginson Park at the food and drink event, which is organised by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge.

Last week it was revealed that Pub in the Park will be returning to Marlow from Thursday, May 18 to Sunday, May 21.

He will be joined that evening by Clean Bandit, the Cambridge-based group well-known for their collaborations with big name pop artists on hits such as Rockabye and Symphony.

Former Radio 1 DJ Chris Moyles will also be playing on the Saturday evening for a 90s-inspired set.

During the day on Saturday, the UK's Eurovision runner-up from this year's contest, Sam Ryder, will be performing, while entertainers Dick and Dom will be on the decks for a DJ set.

Pop group The Jacksons will be on stage on Friday night, alongside musician Rick Parfitt Jnr, a racing driver by trade.

On the Sunday, acts include UB40 featuring Ali Campbell; 1980s pop group Bananarama and jazz group the Jay Rayner Sextet.

Pub in the Park pops up at a range of locations across the UK but first began in Marlow, and Kerridge said he was looking forward to bringing the event back to the town for a sixth year.

“I can’t wait to be bringing Pub in the Park to Marlow for its sixth year," he said. "Each year the festival seems to grow and grow but Marlow always holds a special place in my heart.

"Just wait until you see the full line-up for the weekend – it’s the biggest party we’ve ever thrown in Marlow so don’t miss out on tickets."

More music acts are due to be announced soon, organisers said, while there are also set to be announcements on the restaurants and chefs who are also due to pop up at the festival.

To access the first release sale at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday), sign up to the newsletter at pubintheparkuk.com