Marlow's Pub in the Park announces 2023 dates

03:47PM, Friday 30 September 2022
Pub in the Park will return to Marlow in May 2023
Marlow food and drink festival Pub in the Park has announced the dates for its return to the town next year - with early bird tickets set to go on sale in October.
The event is organised by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and sees chefs and music acts combine for a four-day festival of Michelin-starred food and entertainment in Higginson Park.
It has now been announced that the festival is to return to Marlow from Thursday, May 18 until Sunday, May 21, 2023.
More details are imminent about the chefs and music acts who will pop up at next year's festival.
Festival-goers can purchase early bird tickets on Tuesday, October 11, with a two-hour pre-sale taking place between 10am and 12pm.
Sign up to the Pub in the Park newsletter here to be in with a chance of grabbing an early bird ticket.
Organisers have also announced that a festive celebration will be taking place in Marlow this December, with details due to be announced soon.
