Vehicle fire causes rush hour tailbacks on A404

Firefighters shut part of a busy dual carriageway yesterday evening (Wednesday) after a car burst into flames in a lay-by.

Crews from Maidenhead and High Wycombe fire stations were called to the A404 northbound near Marlow at about 5.45pm.

Upon arrival they were met with a burning vehicle parked in a lay-by off the main carriageway, with the driver safely out of the car, which was written off once the flames took hold.

Due to the risk of explosion, crews took the decision to close the carriageway for about half an hour, leading to rush hour tailbacks on the busy route.

Firefighters were there for about an hour to deal with the blaze, which had taken hold of the car's engine compartment, before making the scene safe and reopening the road.

They used breathing apparatus and hose reels to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.