Robot helps create Queen tribute in Wooburn Green

An impressive tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II has appeared in the village courtesy of a family-run grounds maintenance company.

Groundtel Limited, based in Uxbridge, was behind the display on the green which features a Union Jack flag and royal cypher on the grass.

Contracts manager for the firm, Danny Perkins, enlisted the help of his trusted robot to draw the outlines for the tribute, before taking on the job of colouring in the blanks himself.

He said the work has been met with positive feedback from those nearby after he gained permission from Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council to complete the display.

The robot was fitted with a template uploaded by Danny before setting to work on the outlines. The whole project took about three hours and will stay there until the elements take hold.

Groundtel Limited looks after the grounds of venues across the home counties, most frequently schools.

Similar tributes to the late monarch have also appeared in nearby towns including Uxbridge in West London.

The Queen passed away at the age of 96 on September 8.

“I thought it would be nice to have it on the green so I contacted the parish council to make sure they were happy, and they were,” Danny said.

“It was just a little tribute to the Queen – it did not cost anything and was done off my own back but I thought it would be good for the community and it is quite different.

“I just wanted to give something back for the years the Queen has served us and it was nice to see the feedback and responses.”