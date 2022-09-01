Wooburn Green man jailed after being caught with machetes

A Wooburn Green man has been jailed after being caught by police with machetes and hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis.

Michael Bushay, 18, of Holtspur Avenue, was stopped by police whilst driving on June 7 last year in Springfield Close.

In the vehicle were two large machetes and £600-worth of cannabis in individual wraps, as well as more than £200 in cash.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Aylesbury, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also convicted and sentenced.

Bushay pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a knife or sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.

He also pleaded guilty to a count of acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

He was sentenced to a year and seven months’ imprisonment to be served at a young offenders' institution at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “The Stronghold team in Aylesbury is committed to stopping those who seek to make a living from selling harmful drugs in our communities.

“We will continue to bring people like Bushay to justice and take drugs off the streets of Aylesbury.

“If you have any information, we would encourage you to report it to us either by calling 101 or via online reporting on our website.

“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”