Bourne End student's Marlow-based film shortlisted for awards

A passionate film maker and student from Bourne End has launched his future career in the creative industries with a new short film shot in Marlow and the surrounding area.

Euan Emery, a 20-year-old student from at the University of Sheffield, wrote, produced, directed and filmed his 30-minute movie on a budget of just £100.

Titled Clear Skies, the film was released on YouTube on August 13 and tells a story of a group of friends whose lives are turned upside down by the dramatic events of one evening together.

In producing Clear Skies, Euan, who discovered his love for filmmaking during lockdown, used a team of local actors who gave up their time for free in support of the budding filmmaker.

The film has already received in excess of 700 views and was shortlisted for two industry awards.

Euan was a semi-finalist in the San Francisco Arthouse Short Film Festival and also one of the top fifteen finalists out of hundreds of submissions for the Lift-off Global Network First Time Filmmaker Sessions.

“I am passionate about filmmaking and intend to pursue a career in the industry following my degree at Sheffield,” said Euan.

“I’ve already joined the filmmaking society as secretary at my university and would love to explore career opportunities with a studio to further my experience and career.

“It was wonderful to meet Jules [Robinson, of the Marlow Film Studios project] at the launch of my first film, and I greatly appreciated his feedback. The idea of an internationally renowned film studios in the place in which I was brought up is hugely exciting to me given my dreams of a career in the industry.

Jules added: “The film was put together with a micro budget of £100 and given that Euan wrote, produced, edited and directed the whole thing single-handedly, it was incredibly well constructed and produced.

“I thought the cinematography was especially impressive with really well-crafted imagery and smart lighting. The clever use of movement and camera angles has resulted in a very impressive film.

“Euan is clearly a talented filmmaker of the future, and it was an honour to attend his first premiere, which I’m sure the first of many.

“Everyone at Marlow Film Studios wishes him all the very best for his future career and we look forward to supporting him with his future in the industry.”

Clear Skies can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zm3oAU3ar58&t=0s