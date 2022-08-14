Woman freed after crashing into roundabout on A404

Firefighters had to extract a female driver from her car after she crashed into a roundabout on the A404 in the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

Two crews - one from Slough and another from Buckinghamshire - were on hand to free the motorist via the roof of her Mercedes vehicle, which had 'flipped a few times' following the impact at about 3.30am.

Firefighters were on the scene for about one hour and managed to keep the road open as they were dealing with the incident.

They said the car flipped through the middle of the roundabout - near to the Bisham Abbey sports centre - before fire crews and South Central Ambulance teams freed the sole occupant.

The woman suffered back and neck pain but her injuries were minor as she was passed into the care of the ambulance service.

No other motorists or people were involved.