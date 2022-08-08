Firefighters attend 20,000sqm field fire in Marlow Bottom

Firefighters from across Berkshire and Buckinghamshire have been called to the scene of a field fire in Marlow Bottom this afternoon (Monday).

Two appliances and crews from Maidenhead, one from High Wycombe, one from Slough, one from Windsor Tinkers Lane, one from Langley and one from Gerrards Cross are in attendance with approximately 20,000sqm of cut straw on fire.

The blaze, which can be seen from the M40 northbound carriageway, is also affecting trees and bushes in Ragmans Lane.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was using farm equipment to help create a fire break.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service added that the Thames Valley Fire Control room was experiencing ‘a high volume of calls’ and urged residents to only dial 999 in an emergency.