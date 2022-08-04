SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Flackwell Heath man charged with burglary

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Thames Valley Police gives update on response to Covid-19 legislation

    A man from Flackwell Heath has been charged with one count of burglary with intent to steal.

    On Tuesday (August 2), an offender entered a property in Highlea Avenue.

    Gordon McKay, aged 40, of Heath End Road, has now been charged.

    McKay has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, September 5.

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved