Flackwell Heath man charged with burglary

05:16PM, Thursday 04 August 2022
A man from Flackwell Heath has been charged with one count of burglary with intent to steal.
On Tuesday (August 2), an offender entered a property in Highlea Avenue.
Gordon McKay, aged 40, of Heath End Road, has now been charged.
McKay has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday, September 5.
