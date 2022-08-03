Police launch appeal after suspected arson in Flackwell Heath playground

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a suspected arson in a Flackwell Heath playground.

Firefighters from Marlow and Beaconsfield were called to the scene in Straight Bit just before 10pm yesterday (Tuesday) evening, where upon arrival, they found a wooden structure measuring 4m x 4m in flames.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

Thames Valley Police is now treating the incident as a suspected arson. Anybody with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference number 43220343626.