SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police launch appeal after suspected arson in Flackwell Heath playground

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    No weapons found after police called to Wooburn Green

    Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after a suspected arson in a Flackwell Heath playground.

    Firefighters from Marlow and Beaconsfield were called to the scene in Straight Bit just before 10pm yesterday (Tuesday) evening, where upon arrival, they found a wooden structure measuring 4m x 4m in flames.

    Firefighters used one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

    Thames Valley Police is now treating the incident as a suspected arson. Anybody with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting reference number 43220343626.

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved